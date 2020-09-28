Final Fantasy XVI Will Likely Be the First M/18-Rated Entry in the Series

The Final Fantasy series has long attempted to tell complex, mature stories, but until now there’s never been an entry in the series that’s received higher than a T or 16 rating from the ESRB or PEGI ratings boards. Well, it seems that’s about to change.

The debut trailer for Final Fantasy XVI showcased a darker tone than we’re used to from the series, with some big, grotesque bosses and surprisingly-bloody moments. Well, according to a new email that’s being sent to some European fans, we’ve likely just been given a small taste of Final Fantasy XVI’s edgy content, as the game will apparently be receiving an 18 rating from PEGI.

Now, the PEGI rating is still “provisional,” so there's a chance it could change. That said, provisional ratings are based on information provided by publishers, so it seems Square Enix is planning around a higher-than-usual rating. We also don’t know what the ESRB will be rating Final Fantasy XVI, but they tend to be more strict than PEGI about many things, so if the game gets an 18, an M rating is pretty much a lock.

As we reported, we’ll learn a bit more about Final Fantasy XVI, and perhaps get a confirmation on the ESRB and PEGI ratings, next month when Square Enix launches a new teaser trailer for the game. According to rumors, Final Fantasy XVI has been in development for around four years at this point, and producer Naoki Yoshida says his team is pushing hard to complete the game…

The [debut Final Fantasy XVI trailer], comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.

Final Fantasy XVI is a timed PS5 exclusive. A release date has yet to be set. Square Enix promises to reveal more next year. It will be interesting to see what might be included in M-rated Final Fantasy game. Beyond the blood, will be seeing sexy stuff as well? Uh, graphic chocobo breeding? I suppose we shall see.