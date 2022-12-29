Final Fantasy XVI Gets M Rating From ESRB; Rating Summary Highlights Violence, Sexual Elements

Earlier this month, we learned Final Fantasy XVI would be a much darker game compared to previous entries in the series, as the upcoming role-playing game by Square Enix received a Mature rating in Brazil. The same happened in the United States, as confirmed on the ESRB official website.

Final Fantasy XVI has received a Mature rating from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board due to violent elements such as blood splatter effects and torture.

From a third-person perspective, players explore a fantasy kingdom, complete various quests, and engage in battles against enemy soldiers and fantastical creatures (e.g., trolls, orcs). Players use swords and magical attacks (e.g., fireballs, lighting strikes) to kill characters in melee-style combat. During fighting sequences, players can perform cinematic attacks/finishing moves by following on-screen prompts. Battles are fast paced, accompanied by impact sounds, cries of pain, and large explosions. Blood-splatter effects frequently occur when characters are slashed and killed. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a character's hands severed by a sword; a guard's throat slit by a knife; a character impaled through the chest; a prisoner's shoulder stabbed and twisted by an interrogator's blade.

Final Fantasy XVI received a Mature rating also due to sexual elements like partial nudity, brothels, and more, as revealed by the remainder of the rating summary posted on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board website.

The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution—sexual moaning sounds in a brothel; dialogue such as, “I'd be happy to show you…provided I can afford it” and “…thank you for your service. My chamber is just upstairs." Some characters are depicted with partially exposed breasts and buttocks. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.

Final Fantasy XVI is setting out to be a turning point for the series for its themes but for its visuals as well. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, the game will show the power of the PlayStation 5. He also confirmed the latest trailer was all in real-time.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, 2023. The game is said to be a six-month PS5-exclusive game, so it will release on other platforms at some point, although Xbox consoles may not be among them, according to Microsoft.