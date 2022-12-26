Final Fantasy XVI Will Show The PlayStation 5’s Power; Revenge Trailer Is All In Real Time

Francesco De Meo
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry in the series by Square Enix launching exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, 2023, will show the power of the console by Sony, the game's producer recently said.

Speaking during the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer livestream from a couple of days back, as translated by Genki, Naoki Yoshida briefly talked about the next entry in the series, saying that it will show the power of the PlayStation 5 console. Additionally, he confirmed that the latest trailer, Revenge, is all in real time.

In other news, today Square Enix shared new Final Fantasy XVI art on the game's official Twitter profile, confirming that more information on the game will be coming soon in preparation for the game's release this coming June.

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, 2023 worldwide. No other version of the game has been confirmed so far, but it is known it will be a six-month exclusive PS5 release, so it will eventually come to other platforms at some point, although it may never launch on Xbox consoles due to Sony's exclusivity deals.

In addition to having outright exclusive content, Sony has also entered into arrangements with third-party publishers which require the “exclusion” of Xbox from the set of platforms these publishers can distribute their games on. Some prominent examples of these agreements include Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix), Bloodborne (From Software), the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), and the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remastered (Bloober team).

