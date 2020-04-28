Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Unsurprising 18+ Rating In Brazil

Cyberpunk 2077 has been rated in Brazil, and, as expected, it will be suited for mature audiences only.

The Brazilian Classification Board gave the upcoming role-playing game an 18+ rating, which is definitely unsurprising, considering what we already know about the game. Reddit user JordhanMK, who managed to take a screenshot of the rating, also provided a translation, which can be found on the game's dedicated subreddit.

Lead Quest Designer Pawel Sasko also commented on the rating, ironically asking if players are surprised by the Brazilian rating.

You surprised? 😏 We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020

Yesterday, it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be part of the IGN Summer of Gaming digital showcase. With no E3 taking place this year, this digital event will be a good occasion to show a new trailer and maybe a new gameplay showcase.

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on current generation consoles, as well as on PC, and the game will receive a free Xbox Series X upgrade once the new console is released. It is not yet clear if the same will happen with the PlayStation 5, as revealed by SVP of Business Development Michal Nowakowski earlier this month.

In terms of Microsoft’s console, like I said, we have officially confirmed both the update and the cross-gen availability, meaning that you’ll be able to play the game from the get-go on the next-gen There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or deny anything. It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17th, 2020 worldwide.