Final Fantasy XVI Reveal Trailer Was Meant to Show the Actual Game; More Info on World and Characters to Come Next Month

The Final Fantasy XVI reveal featured footage from the actual game as the developer did not want to show a teaser that showed nothing from the actual game.

During today's Final Fantasy XIV Tokyo Game Show 2020 presentation, producer Naoki Yoshida talked about Final Fantasy XVI and its reveal trailer, saying that they wanted to show the actual game instead of something that was not representative of it. He also added that graphics are still being worked on, obviously, and that the next update on the game will come next month with the launch of a teaser website that will provide more information on the world and characters.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Tokyo Game Show 2020 Footage Showcases Ray Tracing, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, Vergil Gameplay

From FFXIV stream: They already well aware about the comments about Final Fantasy XVI's graphics.

- Graphics are obviously not finalised. Still working on it.

- Wanted to show footage representing the actual game instead of the usual type of reveal that is not (CG). pic.twitter.com/Ve0dLzdDBh — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) September 27, 2020

Despite a release window not having been announced, Final Fantasy XVI is apparently not too far from release. According to rumors, the game has been in development for at least four years, and it will release sooner than most expect.

Final Fantasy XVI is being produced by Naoki Yoshida, who's also the Final Fantasy XIV producer, and directed by Hiroshi Takai, who also worked on FFXIV as assistant director.

How did you enjoy the FFXVI trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new FINAL FANTASY game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PC and PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.