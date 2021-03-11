Final Fantasy XVI will likely be a timed PS5 exclusive with the PC version launching later on.

Remember when we reported that the highly-anticipated next installment in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy 16 for those unfamiliar with the series’ Roman numeral system, would have some sort of PlayStation 5 exclusivity? Well, although was confirmed to be coming to both Sony’s console and PC, it seems that the title will first launch exclusively on PS5 for a limited period.

Control Ultimate Edition PC March 10th Update Introduces DirectX 11 Support

At least, that’s if a promotional PS5 video from Sony is to be believed. The catchy video was recently uploaded to the Brazilian PlayStation YouTube channel (included below) and shows off upcoming titles such as Ghostwire Tokyo, Deathloop, and Final Fantasy XVI.

The interesting part, however, is that during the trailer for Square Enix’s upcoming title, a small line reads that the title will be a timed-exclusive for Sony’s next-gen console. “Not available on other platforms for a limited time after launching on PS5", the translated line reads. We’ve included a screenshot showing the line in Portuguese down below:

Sony and Square Enix haven’t said anything just yet about the title being a timed-exclusive to PS5, so there’s still the possibility that Final Fantasy XVI will launch simultaneously on PS5 and PC. Based on this line and previous rumors, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if the title will indeed be exclusive to Sony’s console for a limited period.

The Medium Patch 1.2 Introduces UltraWide and Super UltraWide Support, Performance Improvements and More

As always, we will keep you informed as soon as more information on this matter comes in. For now, stay tuned.

Final Fantasy XVI was officially announced during Sony's PS5 showcase back in September of last year. The game is being directed by Hiroshi Takai and produced by Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida.

"From the establishment of an all-new development environment to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied Final Fantasy franchise", Takai said upon the game's reveal. "And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!"