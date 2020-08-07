Sony Has Reportedly Locked PS5 Timed Exclusivity for Some Huge and Widely Known Multiplats, Imran Khan Says; People “Will Be Shocked”

During yesterday’s Kinda Funny Games Daily, co-host Imran Khan has claimed that Sony has locked down timed exclusivity for some huge and widely known multiplatform titles.

Over the past few weeks, several sources, including Khan, already suggested that Sony has been holding back on third-party announcements. "There's more", Khan said last month. "They're holding onto some things that I'm like really surprised they're holding onto and I wouldn't be shocked if they showed them soon." Some rumors even suggest that Sony has scored some kind of exclusivity deal for Final Fantasy XVI, although this title has yet to be officially announced by Square Enix.

Khan has now talked a bit more about Sony’s alleged timed-exclusivity deals, which are said to be rather shocking due to the insane popularity of these multiplatform titles. We’ve included the latest Kinda Funny Games Daily broadcast down below:

“There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting”, the ex-senior Game Informer editor said. “That they are like locking up for timed exclusivity of like "wow, that is a game you are choosing?" Not because it's bad, because it's huge. So I am interested to see where this conversation is going to be in a couple of months because there are games that are widely accepted as multiplatform that Sony is locking up for a little while. So I would not be shocked if they did something insane like that.”

More details about these rumored timed-exclusivity deals weren’t shared, but as expected, people are already speculating which multiplatform titles Khan is referring to. On the ResetEra forums, users have mentioned GTA 6, the above-mentioned Final Fantasy XVI, and Bethesda’s highly-anticipated Starfield. Of course, this is merely speculation but interesting to read nonetheless.

We’ll update as soon as we learn more about this matter.