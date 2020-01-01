FFVII Remake Demo Playthrough Leaked on YouTube

It's the first day of 2020 and we already have a leak on our hands. Nothing major, mind you, but still very exciting for FFVII Remake fans.

We know a demo is coming soon thanks to Gamstat, which managed to fetch the PlayStation Store listing a few days ago. It appears though that someone was able to actually download the FFVII Remake demo, as YouTube user LM V2 uploaded two videos showcasing playthrough footage.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo’s Dramatic Intro Movie Leaks

Oddly enough, the titles of the videos would indicate that there should be a 'part 2' footage, except there isn't anywhere on his channel. Still, the videos above will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect when the demo drops.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, powered by Unreal Engine technology, will contain the first chapter of this ambitious remake project when it ships for PlayStation 4 on March 3rd, 2020. Square Enix stipulated a one-year timed exclusivity with Sony, which means we're likely to see the title on other platforms such as Xbox (possibly the next-generation one) and PC at some point in 2021.

If you pre-order the game, you'll get the Chocobo Chick Summon materia DLC.

A spectacular reimagining of one of the most visionary games ever, Final Fantasy VII remake rebuilds and expands the legendary RPG for today. The first entry in a multi part saga, delivering a level of depth inconceivable for the original. Mind blowing story, unforgettable characters, epic battles and technical excellence collide. The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra electric power company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet's very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's Elite soldier unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.