Father’s Day Deal: AirPods for Just $139, AirPods Pro for $219
Save $20 on a brand new pair of AirPods, bringing the price down to just $139. Or, grab the AirPods Pro for just $219 today, highlighting a $29 discount.
Gift Your Old Man AirPods this Father's Day and Save Money While Doing so
If you're looking to buy your dad a pair of AirPods this Father's Day, then you have a couple of options at hand. You can either get the regular AirPods or go for the AirPods Pro with the fancy active noise cancellation and new Charging Case design. Both are available at a wonderful discount and you can pick them up from the links at the foot of this post.
AirPods with Charging Case
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
AirPods Pro
Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
Sweat and water resistant
Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case - Was $159, now just $139
Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $219
While you are here, check out more deals below:
- Father’s Day Deal Offers Brand New 10.2-inch iPad for Just $249
- Upgrade Your Dad’s Phone to an iPhone 8 Plus for Just $415.99, Fully Unlocked
- Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro for Father’s Day
- AirPods Pro Hit All-time Low Price of $219 on Amazon [$30 Off]
- Amazon Echo Show 8 with Smart Plug Available for Just $99 [You Save $55]
- atest MacBook Air with New Magic Keyboard is $100 Off, Now Just $899
Products mentioned in this post
USD 139
USD 219.98
USD 278.96
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter