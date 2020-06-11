Get a 21.5-inch iMac with Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for Just $750 Renewed

Looking for a decent computer for home without spending too much money? How about an all-in-one 21.5-inch iMac for just $750?

Own Apple’s Last-Generation 21.5-inch iMac for a Low Price of Just $750 Renewed

The iMac is the go-to computer for a lot of people out there due to its sheer simplicity. Plug in one cable and off you go. That’s something you get when you buy an all-in-one. And now, you can own the iMac for a low price of just $750, which is simply amazing.

For that low price, you are getting a computer that has a wonderful 21.5-inch full HD display. It’s quite big for work, and perfect for consuming content like Netflix or YouTube. Then there’s the Core i5 processor under the hood clocked at 2.3GHz. You also get 8GB of RAM which always more than enough for any Mac out there. Things are topped off with a 1TB HDD for storing all your files, photos, videos, music and more.

Since this is a renewed product, therefore it has been inspected to function properly. Just keep one thing in mind, this iMac may not ship with the original keyboard and mouse, but nonetheless you will get a generic set of accessories once you receive the product.

This is a limited time deal only and will likely sell out fast, so place your order in immediately if you want to own a cheap iMac for the home and get some serious work done.

Buy Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) - Silver (Previous Model) (Renewed) - $750

We have some hot deals underneath: