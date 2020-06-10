Galaxy S10 Lite With 8GB RAM, Massive AMOLED Screen, 4500mAh Battery and More Can Be Yours for $200 Off

If you want an excellent deal on a smartphone right now, the Galaxy S10 Lite is down to just $449.99 on Amazon. This means a $200 price cut on a handset that’s powered by the Snapdragon 855, a very capable SoC even in 2020. In addition to the chipset, this version of the Galaxy S10 Lite features 8GB of RAM, not 6GB RAM, so you have ample memory to let lots of apps running in the background.

You also get massive screen real estate thanks to the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen that’s also HDR10+ compliant. The camera setup is also impressive. You have a 48MP main sensor, followed by a 12MP ultrawide unit, and lastly, there’s a 5MP macro sensor present. That’s quite a mouthful, but that’s not all, as there’s a single 32MP front-facing camera that’s present in a punch-hole design right at the top.

The Galaxy S10 Lite also sports an under-display fingerprint reader, along with a massive 4500mAh battery that also supports 45W fast-charging. Looking at everything you’re getting in just $449.99, this is a deal worth investing in if you want a very capable smartphone as your daily driver.

