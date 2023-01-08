Fallout New Vegas Remaster Mod in FO4 ‘Project Mojave’ Revives Impressive 4K Ray Tracing Showcase

Project Mojave, the Fallout New Vegas remaster mod within Fallout 4, has received an impressive 4K showcase complete with ray tracing and various mods.

We reported on this ambitious project back in 2021, and we now have a marvelous graphical showcase of this mod in action, courtesy of German YouTuber Digital Dreams.

"Project Mojave is a passion project by a small group of devs that intend to open and recreate some of Fallout New Vegas's map as a new explorable location as an addition to Fallout 4", the description of 'Project Mojave' reads. "We aim to faithfully recreate and remake the Mojave Wasteland true to the original and open to the public to play with, explore, mod, and build. This is essentially a hub world sandbox, we plan to expand to many different regions and locations all with a unique flavor and nostalgic look."

This new graphical showcase features various mods, including the 'True Storms and Weather' APEX ENB graphical modification mod, and the 'Nac X' modular weather, lighting, and visual overhaul mod. In addition, this video showcases the creator's own custom ReShade ray tracing preset based on Pascal Gilcher's Screen-Space Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) shader. It's a great showing and one that Fallout New Vegas fans will surely appreciate. Check it out down below:

Those interested can download 'Project Mojave' via Nexusmods here. This mod is only available for the PC version of Fallout 4. To be clear, this is not a full remake of Fallout: New Vegas in Fallout 4, though there is such a project in the works at another mod team.

Fallout 4 was released back in 2015 and has since received numerous rewards. Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The title is considered one of the best, if not THE best, installment in the series.