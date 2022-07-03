Fallout New Vegas Unreal Engine 5 Fan Showcase Will Please Fans of the Series

Fallout fans unite – an impressive Fallout New Vegas Unreal Engine 5 fan showcase has been released.

Since the release of Epic’s new game engine some months ago, numerous Unreal Engine 5 fan concept videos have surfaced, including a concept video showing how Fallout 5 could look like running in Epic’s new engine. Today we have another video that we wanted to share – and this time it features one of the best, if not THE best, Fallout entries released to date, 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas.

Courtesy of YouTuber ‘TeaserPlay’, this Unreal Engine 5 showcase features Lumen, Nanite, Screen Space Ray Tracing, and Global Illumination Shader. Without a doubt, it’s an impressive concept video, and we’re sure that fans of the franchise will love it. Check it out down below:

Whether we’ll ever see a proper next-gen remake of New Vegas remains to be seen. Last month, Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed that the team will start working on Fallout 5 following The Elder Scrolls VI, which is currently in pre-production.

Released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC back in 2010, Fallout New Vegas was officially announced back in February of 2010. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the game shipped 5 million copies (including digital downloads) globally across PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in its first week after launch.

“We are delighted by the reception Fallout: New Vegas has received from fans around the world,” said Vlatko Andonov, president of Bethesda Softworks back in November of 2010. ”Despite the large launch quantities for this title, we have already received substantial re-orders from our retail partners, underscoring the tremendous popularity of this highly entertaining game. We believe Fallout: New Vegas will be the “must buy” title for gamers throughout the holiday season.”