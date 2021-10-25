Fallout 4 Project Mojave Mod is a Full Remake of the New Vegas Strip Packing Three Casinos and More

The Fallout 4 Project Mojave mod has been released in Early Access, packing a full remake of the New Vegas strip complete with three functional casinos and more.

Created by modders, HcG x Grill, TheFriedturkey, C411um13, and MrColonelMustard, the mod is a passion project for the team, recreating the New Vegas’ Mojave Wasteland in the Fallout 4 engine. In this early-access version of the mod, players will be able to explore the lower half of the map.

“Project Mojave is a passion project we have worked on the past 4 months we have poured many many hours into making this and hopefully it shows, this is by no means a finished product but it will give you something to play and enjoy as we work on this little side project”, the team writes. “Voices are currently a placeholder, and some things may be missing and there will be bugs, but over time these should be ironed out.”

Fallout 4 Project Mojave Main Features Early Access: - Full remake of the New Vegas strip, including 3 functional casinos - Remake of roughly a quarter of the map (around Ivanpah Drylake and the I15) - 10 Custom Creatures (3 Brand new ones) - 800+ brand new remade assets. - 3 Player homes - 3 Fully functional casino games - Can be built at workshops and played in the casinos on the New Vegas Strip! - 3 New Workshops located in the Mojave Wasteland - 20+ Brand new weapons and 13 unique - 50+ New apparel items including hats and outfits - New constructible objects for settlements - MCM support with a few options pertaining to Casinos (such as disabling weapon removal on entry)

After installing the mod, head south from Breakheart Banks in the Commonwealth in order to receive a quest trigger to investigate the dead Institute Scientist.

Those interested can download Project Mojave from Nexusmods.

Fallout 4 is available globally now across PC and consoles. This mod is only available for the PC version.