Menu
Company

Fallout 4 New Vegas Mod New Screenshots Showcase Environments, Player Homes, User Interface and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 28, 2022, 07:31 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Fallout 4 New Vegas

A new set of Fallout 4 New Vegas screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at the ambitious project that aims to recreate the game developed by Obsidian in the latest entry in the series by Bethesda.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on the project's official Facebook page, showcase some gorgeous environments, some of the player homes, the user interface and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Fallout TV Series New Video Provides New Look At Power Armor, Nuka-Cola
Fallout 4 New Vegas
02-280
Fallout 4 New Vegas
04-246
Fallout 4 New Vegas
06-198
07-182
Fallout 4 New Vegas
09-146
Fallout 4 New Vegas
Fallout 4 New Vegas
Fallout 4 New Vegas
013-95
014-92
015-83
Fallout 4 New Vegas
Fallout 4 New Vegas
018-58
019-55
020-53
Fallout 4 New Vegas
022-47
Fallout 4 New Vegas
2 of 9

As mentioned above, Fallout 4 New Vegas is an ambitious project that aims to recreate New Vegas in the latest entry in the series. To avoid legal troubles, as the EULA for both Fallout 4 and New Vegas don't permit decompiling of assets, the project uses brand new assets the project features entirely new assets.

None of the assets shown here are from Fallout: New Vegas. Everything in F4NV has been made completely from scratch where necessary. The EULA for both F4 and FNV prohibits unauthorized decompiling of assets, something that would be necessary to port assets to Fallout 4 from New Vegas.

Bethesda has given us the go-ahead to recreate their assets. They fully own those, so we're totally fine to recreate them. They cannot allow us to reuse the voice acting due to licensing concerns, however, but remaking it ourselves is perfectly fine.

We have little interest in trying to find grey areas that will allow us to work around limitations put in place by Bethesda when it means that our work is put at risk. These are stipulations that we agreed to adhere to when producing this project.

More information on the Fallout 4 New Vegas project can be found on its Facebook page. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order