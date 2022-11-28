Fallout 4 A Taste of Blues is a Fallout: New Vegas DLC-Inspired Fan Expansion Offering a New Quest and Dungeon

The Fallout 4 A Taste of Blues DLC is a brand-new fan expansion inspired by the Fallout: New Vegas Old World Blues DLC.

Created by modder 'Zanthir', this fan expansion offers a new quest and dungeon alongside plenty of new weapons, items, workshop items, and new clothing. In addition, players will get access to over 40+ total rewards/recipes/items to find around the new dungeon. It's a pretty interesting new mod that New Vegas fans will surely appreciate.

The modder writes the following about this new fan-DLC: "A Taste of Blues" is a content pack mod inspired by the Fallout: New Vegas Old World Blues DLC. Here, you will travel to the X-49 facility, discover the secrets therein, and find some familiar (and some new!) weapons, clothing, and items."

'Zanthir' adds, "The quest, 'In La-La Land' will begin after you arrive in Sanctuary for the first time, and will show you where to go. If your character has already visited Sanctuary before installing, the quest should begin automatically. This dungeon can be hard for lower-level players, so it is recommended to be level 15 or higher (however, you can go there at any level)."

Down below we've included the main features of this mod alongside some screenshots of it in action.

2 of 9

Fallout 4 A Taste of Blues Main Features

New quest and new dungeon to explore

Unique quest icon

14 new, faithfully recreated weapons (along with 16 variants)

6 new clothing/headwear types

7 new aid/misc items

32 new workshop items (available after completing the quest)

2 Challenges returning from Old World Blues (related to Dr. Klein and Dr. Mobius)

Over 40+ total rewards/recipes/items to find around the dungeon

Those interested can download the Fallout 4 A Taste of Blues fan-expansion via Nexusmods here. As always, be sure to follow the provided installation instructions before using this modification.

Fallout 4 is available globally now for PC and consoles.