Fallout 76 Update Locked & Loaded Out Now, Adds SPECIAL Loadouts, Melee Combat Improvements & Much More

A new, big Fallout 76 update titled Locked & Loaded is now available for download on all platforms. The download size varies quite a bit depending on the platform, as we've come to expect with Fallout 76 patches.

PC (Bethesda.net): 22.0 GB

22.0 GB PC (Microsoft Store): 62.3 GB

62.3 GB PC (Steam): 11.2 GB

11.2 GB PlayStation 4: 58.6 GB

58.6 GB Xbox One: 65.7 GB

Locked & Loaded adds a plethora of improvements to the game, as you'd expect with such a significant update. The full patch notes are available on the official website, though you can peruse the highlights just below.

BGS: The Transition to Working with Microsoft Was Very Smooth; Expeditions Still Coming to Fallout 76

Claim New Loot in Season 4: Fallout 76 Season 4 starts now, with an all-new Scoreboard, 100 Ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards for you to earn!

Fallout 76 Season 4 starts now, with an all-new Scoreboard, 100 Ranks to achieve, and tons of rewards for you to earn! Reboot Your S.P.E.C.I.A.L.: After Level 25, use Punch Card Machines to reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change your Perks, and save them into one of two custom loadouts.

After Level 25, use Punch Card Machines to reset your S.P.E.C.I.A.L., change your Perks, and save them into one of two custom loadouts. Build a Second Home: The new C.A.M.P. Slots feature allows you to construct and maintain a second C.A.M.P., in addition to your current home.

The new C.A.M.P. Slots feature allows you to construct and maintain a second C.A.M.P., in addition to your current home. Vending and Display Updates: Alongside C.A.M.P. Slots, we’ve streamlined Player Vending Machines and Display Cases, which you can now use inside your Shelters.

Alongside C.A.M.P. Slots, we’ve streamlined Player Vending Machines and Display Cases, which you can now use inside your Shelters. Double the Daily Ops: Dive into the new Decryption game mode and claim new rewards as you conquer new randomized enemies, mutations, and locations.

Dive into the new Decryption game mode and claim new rewards as you conquer new randomized enemies, mutations, and locations. Melee Attack Updates: We’ve implemented a number of fixes, tweaks, and improvements to player melee attacks so that your strikes more consistently meet their targets.

We’ve implemented a number of fixes, tweaks, and improvements to player melee attacks so that your strikes more consistently meet their targets. Aim Assist: We’ve added a new game setting for players who use controllers that will help them more easily snap their crosshairs to enemies and stay on target when aiming down the sights with ranged weapons.

We’ve added a new game setting for players who use controllers that will help them more easily snap their crosshairs to enemies and stay on target when aiming down the sights with ranged weapons. Batch Crafting: You can now assemble, forge, cook, or manufacture an entire stack of an item all at once using a new slider that we’ve added when you’re crafting at a Workbench. To do this, select the item you want to craft, and then adjust the slider to the quantity that you need.

You can now assemble, forge, cook, or manufacture an entire stack of an item all at once using a new slider that we’ve added when you’re crafting at a Workbench. World Activity Updates: The World Activity Menu now includes more than Daily Ops! It will now help you stay up-to-date with many more activities in the world, including active Nuke Zones, Events, and nearby player Vending Machines, giving you an easy way to find and Fast Travel to them.

Bethesda also released a new trailer for this update, as customary for major patches. For a look at what's coming to Fallout 76 after Locked & Loaded, look no further than the developer's 2021 roadmap.