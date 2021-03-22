Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap Includes Steel Reign Story Quests, Private World Changes, More

The launch of Fallout 76 may have been rough, but the game has persevered and is now entering into its third year of new content. 2021 will be a busy time for Fallout 76 players, as Bethesda is promising to wrap up their Brotherhood of Steel storyline with the Steel Reign update, make some key changes to Private Worlds (hopefully making them free), unleash “Invaders from Beyond” in a new Public Challenge, and add a variety of smaller features, including SPECIAL loadouts, CAMP slots, and pets! You can check out the full roadmap below (click the image for full resolution).

Here’s a season-by-season breakdown of what to expect in 2021:

Spring

Get Locked & Loaded with our Spring update! Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion, this update is just loaded with new features to explore! Additionally, we hope you haven’t packed away all your snow gear just yet as Armor Ace returns, this time in a fierce battle against battling against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five! Season 4 brings all-new rewards to the Scoreboard, from cosmetics, to consumables and everything in-between.

Summer

Last year we met The Appalachian Brotherhood of Steel, witnessed a conflict between the ranks and discovered new obstacles in their path. Steel Reign concludes the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland. To survive the Wasteland, you need good gear! This summer, craft specific Legendary items using Legendary modules. Tailor your build to perfect your playstyle.

Fall

The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned to future Inside the Vault articles for more information as we get closer to release. We’re also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to bring you even more ways to play.

Winter

You’re already a legend in the Wasteland but are you truly legendary? Gear up with all new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor! Then, after you’ve spent a long day out foraging in the Wasteland, come home to your very own C.A.M.P. Pet!

Face off against all new dangers with an all-new out-of-this-world event. Public Challenge: Invaders from Beyond will unite everyone across the server to complete challenges, face off against all-new foes and earn some stellar new rewards.

The Cultists of Appalachia are up to something sinister in a new Seasonal event: The Ritual! Help the cultists in Point Pleasant prepare a dangerous ritual, and they’ll repay you with unique rewards.