New Fallout 76 Patch January 14th Released for PC/PS4/XO; Includes Adjustments and Fixes Ahead of Wastelanders Update

Bethesda has released a new Fallout 76 patch for PC and consoles which offers adjustments and fixes ahead of the upcoming Wastelanders update.

The January 14 patch updates the game version to 1.2.7.2 and weighs in at roughly 1GB on PC and 2.5GB on consoles.

“Today, we’re releasing a new update for Fallout 76 in order to make some behind-the-scenes adjustments for the base game in preparation for our upcoming Wastelanders update”, Bethesda writes. “We’re also fixing a few bugs that were safe to implement without disrupting our work on Wastelanders.”

“We are still working full-steam-ahead on the Wastelanders update, and when it is released later this quarter, it will contain plenty of new content for you to explore and conquer, as well as a large wave of bug fixes for the base game.”

We’ve included the full release notes for this new Fallout 76 patch down below:

Fallout 76 Patch January 14 Release Notes General Bug Fixes Art and Graphics Graphics: The Nuka Girl Helmet visuals have been updated to look correct when worn without the suit.

Graphics:Corrected a visual issue affecting Camping Canopies. C.A.M.P., Crafting, and Workshops Collectrons: Enemies will no longer target the Santatron Bot.

Giant Neon Letters: Crafting Giant Neon Letters now correctly requires 2 Steel and 2 Glass.

Refrigerator: Toxic Soot Flowers and Frog Legs can now be correctly assigned to the Refrigerator.

Warning Signs:No longer count against the maximum number of lights the player can place in their C.A.M.P., as these signs are not lights. Challenges Daily: The "Level up while in Vault 94" subchallenge for the "Level Up While…" Daily Challenge no longer incorrectly references Vault 96.

Daily:Crafting Psycho now correctly fulfills the requirements for the "Craft Psycho" and "Craft Different Kinds of Chems" Daily Challenges. Items Headwear: Gas Masks that can be found in-game no longer reduce Perception by 2.

Outfits: Fixed an issue that allowed the Fur-Lined Jacket and Jeans and the Nuclear Winter Beanie to be dropped or traded.

Backpacks now appear correctly while wearing the Thanksgiving Turkey Mascot Outfit.

Outfits: Fixed an issue that caused the Sequin Dress to incorrectly appear as the Gala Dress.

Paints: Snowflake Armor Paint can no longer be favorited for use in Nuclear Winter matches.

Please Note:If you had marked this item as a favorite prior to this fix, the Nuclear Winter Favorite icon may still appear on this paint in the Atomic Shop. Performance and Stability Server Stability: Addressed an issue that could result in a server crash when removing items from a Display Case.

Server Stability:Addressed an issue that could result in a server crash when replacing Floors or Foundations. Sound Sound Effects: The Hero of the Great War Statue no longer plays Mothman sound effects in addition to its cannon sound effects when activated.

Sound Effects: The Rustic Sink now correctly plays sound effects when drinking or collecting water.

Music:The Winter Vending Machine now correctly plays a tune while it is in use. User Interface Item Previews: Preview images for Plans no longer overlap portions of the HUD or other UI elements in the game menus.

Typos:Fixed typos in multiple item names and descriptions in the menus. Nuclear Winter Bug Fixes C.A.M.P. Activators:Removed activators from multiple C.A.M.P. objects that are not intended to be activated during Nuclear Winter matches. Items Magazines:The description for US Covert Operations #8 now correctly states that it increases Unarmed and Knife damage by 50%, rather than 25%.

Fallout 76 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Wastelanders update will be released this somewhere this quarter. The update was first slated for a release in last months of 2019.