Fallout 76’s Delayed Wastelanders Update Gets a Release Date, Game Hits Steam Same Day

Fallout 76’s long-awaited Wastelanders update has nailed down a solid release date. Wastelanders introduces NPCs, dialogue trees, a new main questline, and more, turning the game into more of a proper Fallout experience. The expansion was originally slated for a Fall 2019 release, but was pushed back to 2020, as Bethesda wanted to release the content on Fallout 76’s new public test servers before letting the general public play. Well now we know Wastelanders will finally arrive this coming April, with a Steam released planned for the same day (previously the game has only been available through Bethesda.net). You can check out a new trailer for Wastelanders, below.

The Wastelanders content will be free for all Fallout 76 owners, although Bethesda is selling two faction-specific content bundles for Raiders and Settlers. Bethesda hasn’t specified how much these bundles will cost, but expect them to be around $20.

Raider Content Bundle Mine Car Planter – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.)

Raider C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Raider edge

Raider Stash Box – Raider-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P.

Raider Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Crater

Raider Pathfinder Outfit – Look like another resident of Crater with this outfit (includes mask and bandana)

Raider Conquest Loot Bag – Raider-style Loot bag, complete with skull

Raider Pillager Backpack – A Raider-style backpack

Raider Marauder Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance for your Power Armor based on the Crater Raiders

Settler Content Bundle Garden Truckbed Trailer – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available (buildable in your C.A.M.P.)

Settler C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Settler appearance

Settler Stash Box – Settler-themed Stash box for your C.A.M.P.

Settler Faction Flag – New flag for your C.A.M.P. that show off your allegiance to Foundation

Settler Mechanic Outfit – Look like another resident of Foundation with this outfit (includes hat)

Settler Traveler Loot Bag – Settler-style Loot bag that looks like a travel case

Settler Relief Backpack – A Settler-style backpack

Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance based on the Foundation Settlers

Fallout 76: Wastelanders launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on April 7. The Steam version of the game will arrive the same day.