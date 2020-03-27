Bethesda Delays Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update Due to Switching to Remove Work Amid the Covid-19 Outbreak

Fallout 76’s largest update to date, the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update, has been delayed by a week due to Bethesda having to switch to remote work as a measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like many development studios, Bethesda has transitioned to remote work as a safety measure against the pandemic. This switch has affected the studio’s ability to do final testing on the update, and as such, the Wastelanders update has been delayed by a week to April 14. The major update was first slated for a release on April 7.

Bethesda announced the slight delay of the update through Twitter.

“Like others around the world, we’re dealing with the critical situation that’s currently affecting so many of us and our communities”, Bethesda writes. “For the safety of everyone, we have transitioned to remote work, and are limiting our in-person interactions.”

“This has obviously changed the way we work, but rest assured that critical services for all our live games are fully operating.”

Bethesda continues, “however, this has affected our ability to do final testing we need for Wastelanders and we must move the release date a week, from April 7 to April 14. We’ve done everything we can to minimize the delay and can’t wait for everyone to play.”

Fallout 76 is available now across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.