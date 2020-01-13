Fallout 76’s Delayed Wastelanders Update Hitting Test Servers Soon, Sign Ups Open Now

Fallout 76’s long-awaited Wastelanders update might be finally nearing release, as Bethesda has announced a Private Test Server will be launching this week. Only a very select number of people will be able to participate in the Wastelanders PTS (a mere “few hundred”) and it sounds like Bethesda will be choosing players based on how much time they’ve spent with the game.

That said, if you really want to get in on the Wastelanders PTS, you can sign up for consideration here. The cut-off time for signups is tomorrow (January 14) at 6pm ET, so don’t lollygag!

Bethesda provided the following additional details about the Wastelanders PTS:

The Wastelanders Private Test Server is PC ONLY.

Invited players will be required to complete a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) in the launcher before PTS installation. You will not be allowed to share, stream, record, or discuss any information from this experience.

PTS playtesting will take place on an in-development Wastelanders build, and you should expect to encounter issues during gameplay. Please report any bugs you find to us so that we can investigate them.

This Private Test Server is reserved for Wastelanders. It is separate from our upcoming Public Test Server, which is still under development.

Any progress you make will be saved so that you can pick up where you left off every time you access the Wastelanders PTS.

However, due to the nature of testing it may become necessary for us to wipe all PTS progress, but we will let you know ahead of time if we plan to do this.

Additionally, your progress on the PTS will not transfer to the live version of the game when Wastelanders is released.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with Fallout 76, the Wastelanders update was supposed to introduce NPCs, amongst other new features, turning the game into more of a proper Fallout experience. It’s essentially going to be a relaunch of sorts for the game, so it’s good to see Bethesda is putting some effort into testing Wastelanders…unlike the original game.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Wastelanders PTS kicks launches on January 17.