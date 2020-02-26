New Fallout 76 Patch 1.2.7 for PC/PS4/XO Released ahead of Wastelanders Update; Addresses Various Crashing Issues on All Platforms

Bethesda has rolled out Fallout 76 patch 1.2.7 across all platforms, which packs stability and performance improvements alongside general bug fixes.

The new patch is a minor one ahead of the upcoming major Wastelanders update. While not a major patch, it weighs in at roughly 6GB on consoles and under 1GB on PC. Among various general bug fixes, the patch aims to address several crashing issues on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“We’re releasing a small update for Fallout 76 in order to make some behind-the-scenes preparations for the upcoming Wastelanders update”, Bethesda writes. “Like our previous patch in January, we’re also fixing a few bugs that were safe to implement without disrupting our work on Wastelanders.”

We’ve included the release notes for Fallout 76 patch 1.2.7 down below:

Fallout 76 Patch 1.2.7 Release Notes GENERAL BUG FIXES STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE Stability: Addressed multiple issues that could sometimes result in a crash when a world was under heavy load.

Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 client to crash after disconnecting while in-game.

Stability: Addressed a UI issue that could cause the Xbox One game client to crash.

Stability: Fixed a crash that could occur when reconnecting to the internet while running the Xbox One game client. ART AND GRAPHICS Graphics: When entering Power Armor with the Nuka-Cola Dark paint, parts of the armor’s interior no longer appear see-through.

Graphics: Corrected visual effects that were not appearing when firing and reloading a Black Powder Rifle with the Flintlock paint.

Graphics: The Nuka-Cola Vending Machine will no longer continue to appear damaged after the owner has repaired it.

Textures: When reloading and firing a Lever Action Rifle with the Starlet Sniper paint, bullets and casings now display the correct textures. C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS Floors: Corrected an issue that caused basic floor objects to consume more C.A.M.P. budget than intended.

Please Note: If you had lots of basic flooring in your C.A.M.P., you should notice a small boost to your available C.A.M.P. budget after today’s update.

Lights: Added an alternate version of the Oval Holiday String Lights that can be mounted on walls.

Please Note: If you already own the Oval Holiday String Lights, you will now be able to build both the wall and ceiling mounted versions. Players who unlock this item in the Atomic Shop in the future will also be able to build both versions.

Misc.: The Scorchbeast Heart Specimen Capsule’s collision no longer persists in the world after the Capsule has been destroyed.

Stairs: Addressed an issue that could prevent NPCs from going up or down the Nuka-Cola Metal Stairs. ITEMS The Dragon: Applying the Nighthawk skin to The Dragon now correctly renames the weapon to The Nighthawk.

Fallout 76 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Wastelanders update will be released on April 7.