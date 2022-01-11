NVIDIA AI Powered DLDSR Unveiled; Marty McFly’s Depth-Based Filters (Including Ray Tracing) Coming to GFE

NVIDIA dropped some unexpected news on a few graphics-enhancing features that will go live with the next Game Ready driver, starting with DLDSR. It's exactly what it sounds like, an AI-powered version of the Dynamic Super Resolution or DSR that's been available via the Control Panel for several years.

According to NVIDIA, DLDSR could be up to twice as efficient while maintaining similar quality. In the example image, we can see Prey running at nearly the same frame rate of the native 1080p resolution, all the while actually rendering at 1620p resolution for crisper definition.

DLDSR will be available to GeForce RTX owners, as it is powered by the Tensor Cores, and should work in 'most' games.

Additionally, NVIDIA partnered with renowned ReShade modder Pascal Gilcher (also known as Marty McFly and often covered here on Wccftech) to implement modified versions of his depth-based filters through GeForce Experience's Freestyle overlay. That includes the popular ray-traced global illumination shader.

SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination) , commonly known as the “Ray Tracing ReShade Filter” enhances lighting and shadows of your favorite titles to create a greater sense of depth and realism.

SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) emphasizes the appearance of shadows near the intersections of 3D objects, especially within dimly lit/indoor environments.

Dynamic DOF (Depth of Field) applies bokeh-style blur based on the proximity of objects within the scene giving your game a more cinematic suspenseful feel.

By combining DLDSR and depth-based filters such as SSRTGI, you could obtain a 'remastered' game as seen in the below image from Prey.

Of course, the aforementioned Game Ready driver update will also offer day-one optimizations for God of War, Rainbow Six: Extraction, HITMAN III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Last but not least, the G-SYNC Compatible Displays list will grow larger with the following models.