Fallout London New Development Progress Video Showcases New Gameplay, Factions And More

Development of the Fallout London mod is progressing smoothly, and the developer shared earlier this week a new development progress video to showcase more of the upcoming fan-made campaign for Fallout 4.

The new progress development video, which can be watched below, goes over some of the features that will be included in the DLC, some of the factions living in post-apocalyptic London, and more. Some new gameplay is also shown during the video.

Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4. As a continuation of the base game, the mod will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London. As a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America. Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.

Welcome to our 2nd Quarter 2022 video update, we would like to thank you for your continued support and hope you enjoy what you see.

The Fallout London development team has been pretty active in the past few months, providing updates on the development progress and more. Back in October, another development progress video was shared online, showcasing environments, vehicles, music, and much more.

Fallout London will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed date. Additional information on this ambitious fan-made project can be found on its official website.