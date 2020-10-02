Fall Guys Season 2 Drops Next Week, Double Fame Bonus In Effect Until Then

The excitement for Fall Guys has died down a bit following its massive summer launch, but things may be about to heat up again, as Season 2 officially launches next week! The new season includes a handful of new rounds and costumes featuring a medieval knights ‘n’ castles theme. Of course, there will be other improvements as well, although whether they take any of Dave Aubrey’s advice remains to be seen. You can check out a quick preview of Fall Guys Season 2, below.

Looking promising! Here are the key features you can expect from Fall Guys Season 2:

New Rounds - Featuring our wildest obstacles yet and a variety of new mechanics to test your beans’ mettle and dexterity!

- Featuring our wildest obstacles yet and a variety of new mechanics to test your beans’ mettle and dexterity! New customization options - Nameplates and Banners arrive to help show off your undoubtedly wonderful personality.

- Nameplates and Banners arrive to help show off your undoubtedly wonderful personality. All the costumes - expect the latest in bean fashion, including exciting collaborations and limited edition swag to keep you in the hottest Fall looks.

- expect the latest in bean fashion, including exciting collaborations and limited edition swag to keep you in the hottest Fall looks. Party falling - never tumble alone! Queue with pals, fall with your pals.

- never tumble alone! Queue with pals, fall with your pals. And more - more, more, more.

Haven’t tried out Fall Guys yet? Dave definitely thought it was worth jumping into in his full review…

Fall Guys is an excellent chaotic multiplayer game that can be played by people of any skill level, and that is its greatest strength. Sadly repetition has well and truly set in after several weeks of play, but if the developers at Mediatonic keep dishing out updates and new content on a regular basis, this could be just as influential and essential as Rocket League.

Fall Guys is available now on PC and PS4, and Season 2 launches on October 8. As a bonus, players looking to do some last-minute leveling up can earn double Fame from now until the launch of the new season.