Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Sweet Fall-Guys-Flavored Multiplayer Romp Coming this Summer

It seems 2022 is shaping up to be the year of Kirby. We already got the fantastic Kirby and the Forgotten Land and now Nintendo has surprise-announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a new multiplayer game coming to the Switch eShop sometime this summer. Dream Buffet definitely seems to be taking some inspiration from Fall Guys, as you goal is to make your way through various obstacle courses while gobbling up treats and knocking opponents off the map. Of course, there are some unique Kirby touches, including your roly-poly mode of transport and the ability to suck up various power ups. You can check out the first trailer for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, below.

Looking sweet! Both literally and gameplay-wise. Need to know more? Here’s Nintendo’s official description for Kirby’s Dream Buffet…

"Who’s hungry for some multiplayer Kirby fun? This summer, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is coming to Nintendo Switch, serving up a helping of fun local or online multiplayer action through a variety of food-themed courses that even the pickiest of eaters will want to devour.

Launching exclusively in Nintendo eShop, Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds a gang of Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities -- or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called here -- to thwart the competition. Kirby’s Dream Buffet offers accessible gameplay for players of all skill levels, but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking to satiate their craving for friendly competition."

Kirby’s Dream Buffet arrives on the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer (hopefully a specific release date and price point will be revealed soon). What do you think? Interested in this latest Kirby treat?