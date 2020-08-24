F1 2020 Gets DLSS Support, 4K 60fps Now Available with and RTX 2060 Super and Above

Formula One races are all about high performance, and F1 2020 players with NVIDIA RTX cards can now enjoy a significantly smoother ride due to newly-added DLSS support. Last year’s F1 2019 offered DLSS support, but F1 2020 launches last month without it. Thankfully, the game has now been updated with DLSS, boosting performance by around 1.5x across the board. You should now be able to play at 4K 60fps with maximum game settings using a GeForce RTX 2060 Super, and over 100fps if you have a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Here’s a handy breakdown of the kind of performance you can expect.

Here’s what F1 2020 director Lee Mather had to say about the addition of DLSS to the game…

We wanted F1 2020 to be the most authentic and immersive F1 game to date. This required a laser focus on all aspects, from the My Team feature through to every pixel on the screen. NVIDIA DLSS gives users the performance headroom to maximise visual settings, resulting in realistic, immersive graphics.

Haven’t picked up F1 2020 yet? You should look into it if you’re at all into the sport, as Wccftech’s Chris Wray gave the game an enthusiastic 9 out of 10 in his full review…

F1 2020 does as much as could be expected from Codemasters, offering an outstanding racing experience on the track. Where it goes further is off of the track, bringing in an incredibly extensive My Team mode, as well as fleshing out the career mode with a full Formula 2 season. With a massive amount of content, great racing and quality throughout, it's hard not to love the game. The only real issue I have is the inclusion of the new Podium Pass system, adding a microtransaction for cosmetics.

F1 2020 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.