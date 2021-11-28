NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card To Feature SUPER TU106 GPU & 184W TDP

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics card is allegedly two weeks away from its official launch and its specifications have been detailed by Videocardz. According to the info, the new RTX 2060 12 GB graphics card will carry the same core configuration as the RTX 2060 SUPER but with a different memory config.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card Rocks SUPER Turing TU106 GPU With 2176 Cores & 184W TDP

The RTX 2060 was released back in 2019 and the 12 GB variant will be launching two years later. The card did receive a SUPER variant and a few other variants specific to certain markets but it looks like the 12 GB variant is going to be available globally. The reason cited once again is that the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 look to be pretty underwhelming against the AMD RDNA 2 GPU lineup & even so compared to the RTX 2060. It could be a similar story to where the GTX 1050 was too underpowered and had to wait till the Ti variant to fix the competitive positioning.

ASUS’s Next-Gen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 Laptop Rocks AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX ‘Rembrandt’ CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU

Specifications wise, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB will carry the TU106 GPU fabricated on the 12nm process node with 2176 CUDA cores, 136 Tensor Cores, and 64 RT cores. The same GPU was featured on the RTX 2060 SUPER however the main difference is the memory. The card will retain a 192-bit bus versus the full 256-bit bus featured on the SUPER variant. This will allow the card to hit 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running at 14 Gbps pin speeds for a total bandwidth of 336 GB/s. It will also come with a similar TDP of 184W, the same as the RTX 2060 SUPER variant.

But in terms of pricing, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB graphics cards are said to end up at around $300 US. This isn't MSRP but the actual retail price. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is currently at an MSRP of $329 US but real prices end up close to $400-$500 US. The RTX 3060 12 GB has an MSRP of $ 329 US but also ends up over $500 US. So for $150-$200 US lower, the GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB might make sense, especially if it ends up offering performance in between the RX 5600 XT and RX 5700.

A possibility is that the new GeForce RTX 2060 will be positioned against what is likely to be an even more entry-level RDNA 2 lineup from AMD, mainly their Navi 24 GPUs but that's all speculation for now. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB is expected to hit the street on 7th December, the same day as its launch. The card will serve as an intermediate solution for the entry-level segment until NVIDIA launches its GeForce RTX 3050 series.