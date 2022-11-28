NVIDIA Reportedly Ends Production of GeForce RTX 2060 & GTX 1660 Series Graphics Cards

NVIDIA is ending production of two of its most popular GPU lines, the RTX 2060 & the GeForce GTX 1660 series graphics cards.

Earlier this month, we reported that NVIDIA had ended the production of its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. The report is further confirmed by Asian outlets who state that it isn't just the RTX 2060 series that will be discontinued but the entirety of the GeForce GTX 1660 series too.

Why this story is big is because these cards remain the undisputed king in sales for the company. Budget gamers find the older RTX 2060 and GTX 16 series graphics cards to offer the best value on both desktops and laptops owing to their low prices. These cards are easily available in the used GPU market and the recent crypto offloading has made sure that there will be a countless stream of these graphics cards in the second-hand market for years to come. As such, there's little to no reason for NVIDIA to produce any more of these GPUs & further overload their inventories.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 series includes three cards, the RTX 2060 6 GB, RTX 2060 SUPER, and the RTX 2060 12 GB while the GTX 16 series includes the GeForce GTX 1660, GTX 1660 SUPER & the GTX 1660 Ti. No longer will any of these cards be produced but they will top the Steam charts for a long time to come since none of the RTX 30 (let alone the RTX 40) series cards have come close to them in popularity. The RTX 3060 currently amounts to 5.47% of the Steam GPU market share, the RTX 2060 amounts to 6.10% and the GTX 1060 remains king with a 7.62% market share.

Given the price bump of current-gen cards, I guess we won't see a product as attractive as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 or GeForce GTX 1660 series graphics cards for a while. We might be wrong & the green team might surprise us but so far, there are only two RTX 40 series cards that have shown us a not-so-bright future when it comes to GPU prices.