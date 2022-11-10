Menu
NVIDIA Ends Production & Supply of Steam’s 2nd Best Gaming GPU, The GeForce RTX 2060

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 9, 2022, 10:33 PM EST
NVIDIA is reportedly saying goodbye to one of its most popular gaming GPU on Steam, the GeForce RTX 2060 & its sibling, the RTX 2060 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 & RTX 2060 SUPER Supply Coming To A Halt As Green Team Ends Production

Although the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 originally launched all the way back in 2019, the GPU saw two revisions, one in 2020 as the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and one as the RTX 2060 12 GB, during 2021. The latter launched in December of 2021 so it's been almost a year since the card went into full production as a means to clear the remaining Turing GPU stock and also to tackle the crisis of that time (crypto).

Since its launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card reached immense heights, becoming the 2nd most popular GPU on Steam and still being hugely popular amongst gamers. The RTX 2060 SUPER didn't get as much attention as the standard offerings but the card really did make a name for itself.

But NVIDIA's RTX 2060 series graphics card's reign comes to an end as sources in the Asia Pacific (ChannelGate) suggest that NVIDIA has stopped supplying its vendors with GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER chips. The company has also asked its partners to limit the supply of their cards by the end of this month. At the time, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 was the most affordable graphics card with ray-tracing support. Currently, that title belongs to the RTX 3050, and NVIDIA is definitely working on the next mainstream cards within its RTX 40 series lineup. As such, it's time to say goodbye to the GeForce RTX 2060.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 series graphics cards will still be available on retail shelves until the existing stocks last but given their still high demand, they are expected to run dry very soon. Good thing is that the mining boom has ended and one can buy these graphics cards at dirt-cheap prices in both new and used flavors.

News Sources: Harukaze5719, MyDrivers

