Windows 11 Is Now Rolling Out to More PCs

Microsoft has increased the availability of Windows 11, its brand new operating system released earlier this month to the general public. The Windows maker said it is leveraging its "latest generation machine learning model" to offer the new OS to an expanded set of devices that meet the minimum system requirements.

To confirm if this expanded set includes your device, head over to Windows Update in the Settings app and click on Check for Updates. If the upgrade is available for your device, you will see an option to download and install Windows 11.

The rollout process won't be finished until mid-2022, which means not every device will get the option to install Windows 11 right away. If you don't want to wait for the official upgrade offer, you can manually install Windows 11 through multiple different methods.

Microsoft's statement on increased Windows 11 availability