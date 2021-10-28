Windows 11 Is Now Rolling Out to More PCs
Microsoft has increased the availability of Windows 11, its brand new operating system released earlier this month to the general public. The Windows maker said it is leveraging its "latest generation machine learning model" to offer the new OS to an expanded set of devices that meet the minimum system requirements.
To confirm if this expanded set includes your device, head over to Windows Update in the Settings app and click on Check for Updates. If the upgrade is available for your device, you will see an option to download and install Windows 11.
The rollout process won't be finished until mid-2022, which means not every device will get the option to install Windows 11 right away. If you don't want to wait for the official upgrade offer, you can manually install Windows 11 through multiple different methods.
Microsoft's statement on increased Windows 11 availability
The availability of Windows 11 has been increased and we are leveraging our latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices. We recommend that you upgrade your devices to Windows 11 to take advantage of the latest features and advanced protections from security threats. We will continue to train our machine learning model throughout the phased rollout to deliver a smooth upgrade experience. We will also provide status updates as we further increase availability over time.
If you are using Windows 10, you can determine if your device is eligible for the upgrade using the PC Health Check app or checking Windows 11 specs, features, and computer requirements. If you have an eligible device, open Windows Update Settings and select Check for updates. Once the upgrade is ready for your device, you will see the option to download and install.
