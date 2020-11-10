Everything Apple Announced at its ‘One More Thing’ Event [Event Video]

Apple's 'One More Thing' event is done and dusted. But what did the company announce today? We will walk you right through it.

macOS Big Sur, Apple M1, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini are the Stars of Apple's One More Thing Event

Summing up Apple's 'One More Thing' event with the word 'wow' would be an understatement. It's safe to say that Apple won the mobile performance war a long time back, and today was the boss move pretty much everyone saw coming. Basically, the company went all-out in terms of performance for the Mac with the announcement of M1 and it would be wise to not buy a Mac going forward with an Intel chip inside it.

Apple Discontinues All Intel-Based MacBook Air Models; Only M1 MacBook Air Available to Purchase

Anyway, let's have a look a quick look at everything Apple announced at its event today, starting with the M1 chip.

Apple M1

The M1 is the real star of Apple's event. It's the Apple Silicon everyone has been talking about. It features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, support for Thunderbolt / USB 4, based on the 5nm process and so much more. You can learn more about it by going here.

macOS Big Sur

Apple revealed that Big Sur is made from the ground-up for M1. But the important thing here is this: macOS Big Sur is releasing on November 12.

You Can’t Customize the M1 Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet, But You Can Buy a Thunderbolt 3 Dongle to Correct the Situation

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is one of the first Macs from Apple to feature the M1 chip. But the crazy thing about this notebook is not its performance gain compared to the previous-generation model - it's fan-less. You can learn more about the new MacBook Air by going here.

Mac mini

If there's ever a great time to buy a new Mac desktop, Mac mini might convince you immediately. Thanks to its active cooling system, it features blazing fast performance. You can learn more about the new Mac mini by going here.

MacBook Pro

Apple's entry-level MacBook Pro is now so good that you can blindly recommend it to anyone. You can read all about it by going to this link.

Watch the Entire Event Again

Missed the livestream of the entire event? It's available on YouTube, and we have embedded it below for you to watch. Grab a coffee and see how Apple revolutionized the Mac today.