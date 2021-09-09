Epic Games Store September Savings Sale Out Now; Nioh Complete Edition Free for This Week

There's a new Epic Games Store sale titled September Savings. Active for two weeks (between today and Thursday, September 23rd), the sale features plenty of game discounts up to 75%, though there are no coupons this time around.

We've compiled some examples below, though the full breadth of the Epic Games Store sale can be accessed here.

Alan Wake Remastered Leaked by Retailer Website; Has October 5 Release Date

Aside from the September Savings sale, the Epic Games Store is also gifting two games this week. The first and most famous is Nioh: The Complete Edition, which we reviewed when it launched on PC.

Ready to die? Experience the newest brutal action game from Team NINJA and Koei Tecmo Games. In the age of samurai, a lone traveler lands on the shores of Japan. He must fight his way through the vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that infest the land in order to find that which he seeks. Product includes: Dragon of the North

This expansion opens up the Tohoku region, where the "one-eyed dragon" Date Masamune is secretly gathering spirit stones. Defiant Honor

Fight your way through the Siege of Osaka's winter campaign as you follow the story of one of Japan's greatest generals from the Warring States period, the brave Sanada Yukimura. Bloodshed's End

Join the summer campaign of the Siege of Osaka as the Warring States period draws to a close in this, the final chapter of William's tale.