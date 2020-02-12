Emoji Kitchen Will Let You Create Emoji Hybrids on Gboard

Over the years, we've seen Gboard pick up a ton of gimmicky features such as creating your own GIFs, creating custom emojis out of selfies, and more. The latest Gboard beta will let you combine two or more emojis. Given the sheer number of emojis that exist, some of the mashups could yield interesting results, to say the least. According to Google's blog post.

Gboard on Android now takes your favorite emoji and mixes them into customized stickers, helping you express those nuanced thoughts and feelings. We affectionately refer to this feature as Emoji Kitchen, because you can explore new “recipes” of expressions using your favorite emoji as ingredients.

Here's a short video of the feature in action.

Once the feature is active, there'll be a dedicated space above the keyboard that will show you a list of available mashups. Using Gboard on your Android phone, tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers designed by Google. Here are some of the suggestions you can expect to see.









As you can see, it doesn't work for all emojis. For now, it works mostly with just faces, animals and some inanimate objects. Let's hope that Google lets users create custom emojis by mashing up existing ones, but implementing it would be a logistical nightmare, given that each symbol has a fixed position in the Unicode table. One way around it would be to let users save the result as a Sticker and use it in applications that support the feature.

The feature is available for everyone who is enrolled in the latest Gboard beta. If you want to sign up, go to this link and follow the on-screen directions. To switch the feature on head over to Gboard's settings and check for Emoji browsing suggestions entry under Preferences. The toggle next to it should let you turn on or off the strip. We can expect it to make its way to the stable version of Gboard in the coming weeks.