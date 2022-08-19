Menu
Company

Embracer Group Scooped Up The Lord of the Rings for a Relative Pittance

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 19, 2022
Embracer Group

The Embracer Group did it again. The Swedish video game and media holding company founded by Lars Wingefors eleven years ago (though it was still called THQ Nordic before the 2019 rebranding) has embarked on a veritable acquisition spree in the last few years, gathering prized IPs and respected game developers such as 4A Games, Flying Wild Hog, Gearbox, and 3D Realms to name a few.

More recently, the Embracer Group entered into an agreement with Square Enix to acquire their Western studios (Eidos Montréal, Square Enix Montréal, and Crystal Dynamics) alongside popular IPs like Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain for a mere $300 million, leading Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch to say it was the steal of the century.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Dev Shakeup Seemingly Confirmed, Game not Delayed

The Swedish company may have outdone itself with the latest round of acquisitions, though. Earlier this year, Variety first reported that the Saul Zaentz Company had decided to sell off its Middle-earth Enterprises (formerly Tolkien Enterprises) division, which owns catalog and worldwide rights to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions related to J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works, as well as yet-to-be-explored matching rights in other Middle-earth-related literary works authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins.

The Saul Zaentz Company entrusted the sale process to ACF Investment Bank, expecting to get at least $2 billion from some Hollywood buyers, according to Variety's report. However, this week the Embracer Group announced it had reached an agreement with the Saul Zaentz Company to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises, and it did so for a much cheaper amount of money.

While specific details of the sale were not disclosed, the Group did reveal how much it'll have to pay for the whole round of acquisitions: SEK 8.2 billion, or $770 million. That includes Middle-earth Enterprises as well as Limited Run Games (a retail publisher of digital-only games), Singtrix (vocal processing effects technology for karaoke, gaming, and entertainment), Tuxedo Labs (the developer of voxel-based destruction PC game Teardown), Tripwire Interactive (the studio behind hits like Killing Floor, Rising Storm, and Maneater), and an unannounced company.

While Middle-earth Enterprises is likely to have required the lion's share of the investment, the Embracer Group might have spent around a quarter of the $2 billion that The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit rights were originally believed to fetch.

The Group already underlined the importance of this acquisition in light of the upcoming launch of Amazon's Rings of Power TV series (the first two episodes are due to air on September 2nd on Prime Video) as well as other works such as the animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by Warner Bros, the mobile game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth by Electronic Arts, and much more. For example, just a few days ago, we learned of a new game in development at Wētā Workshop that was licensed through Middle-earth Enterprises.

In the press release, the Embracer Group suggested additional movies based on central The Lord of the Rings characters like Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, and Eowyn could be considered, and of course, the possibilities of new licensed games developed by some of the dozen internal Embracer Group studios are endless.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order