Elite Dangerous Odyssey Delayed on PC and Consoles

Elite Dangerous Odyssey has been officially delayed on PC and consoles, with the console versions being impacted more by the development issues caused by the current pandemic.

In a new statement, Frontier Developments confirmed that Odyssey will now release later than anticipated, but the studio's PC plans have been affected by a small amount, as the Alpha is set to hit during early Spring 2021. The Steam pre-order page showed an April 21st launch date for the Alpha a few weeks back, which does fall in with the early Spring release window announced today.

Alpha – early spring 2021 We are continuing with plans to bring Alpha access to our PC players and get boots on the ground. This will now be a little later than originally planned, in early spring. Much like our original Elite Dangerous release, we will be taking a phased approach to our Alpha, bringing new features and systems online throughout the period. This will allow us to focus and best consider our community feedback while also providing vital user testing on key areas of the game. We will be sharing further information including details of feature drops and Alpha plans as we get closer to release. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Deluxe Alpha and Lifetime Expansion Pass holders will get access to this release.

The Elite Dangerous Odyssey full release on PC will follow the Alpha in late Spring 2021.

PC release – late spring 2021 Following the completion of our Alpha phase we are targeting a full launch on PC in late spring. As with every era in Elite Dangerous’ history, we will be closely engaging with our community and continuing to react to feedback refining Odyssey through to the console launch. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey pre orders will be able to access the game with this release.

Once the PC version is out, Odyssey will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during Fall 2021.

Console release – autumn 2021 After continued feedback, iterations and balancing, we are targeting our release on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One in the autumn of this year.

Elite Dangerous Odyssey is the next evolution of the experience created by Frontier Developments, giving players the chance to finally disembark and explore a variety of different planets.