Elder Scrolls Online Is Headed to Skyrim Next Year

Skyrim is usually associated by non-Elder Scrolls lore savvy fans with The Elder Scrolls V, the single player open world roleplaying game originally released in 2011 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (and subsequently re-released for next-generation platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch).

However, truth to be told, Skyrim is first and foremost a Northern region of the world of Tamriel. Given the enormous success enjoyed by The Elder Scrolls V over the years, the location has become iconic enough to stimulate the imagination of legions of gamers at the mere mention of it.

During The Game Awards show last night, Zenimax Online presented the final cinematic trailer for The Season of the Dragon, which took place over the course of 2019 in the Elsweyr chapter.

At the very end of the trailer, the developers also teased the next chapter in Elder Scrolls Online, which will see players going back to 'the dark heart of Skyrim'. There are already two Holds from the eastern portion of Skyrim, Eastmarch and The Rift, but we expect the entire region to become playable in Elder Scrolls Online when this new expansion hits next year.

The full unveiling of the Skyrim chapter is set to take place at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on January 16th, 2020 at 2 PM Pacific Time. You may sign up to participate via this RSVP form.

Of course, if you're not able to make it there, the event will be live streamed on Twitch. Once it's all said and done, we'll post all the juicy tidbits here on Wccftech for your benefit.