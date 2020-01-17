Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Announced, Featuring Skyrim and Vampires

The new Chapter coming to Elder Scrolls Online has been announced to be titled Greymoor. As teased late last year, it will ship adventurers back to Skyrim, more specifically adding the Western region of the province inhabited by Nords.

Just like with the previous Elder Scrolls Online Chapter, Elsweyr, Zenimax promised a year-long adventure that's set to begin with the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC pack due in February (for PC) and March (for consoles).

Elder Scrolls Online Is Headed to Skyrim Next Year

The Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline begins with the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC, kicking off as soon as this February. Featuring two new dungeons, Harrowstorm has you contend with a supernatural storm in Icereach and explore the depths of Unhallowed Grave. As you discover the dark forces that threaten Skryim, the events of this DLC will lead directly into the Greymoor Chapter.

Then, the Greymoor expansion itself will be released on May 18th for PC and Mac, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will have to wait for June 2nd. Pre-order is already available with plenty of editions to choose from.

Supernatural harrowstorms plague Western Skyrim, and dark beasts, led by a powerful Vampire Lord, devour souls to further their mysterious plans. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, ESO’s newest Chapter, you must defend the besieged Nords and uncover the evil behind this monstrous resurgence. This Chapter brings all-new adventures to ESO players, including: A new zone to explore: Western Skyrim

A gothic main story quest line that ties into the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure

An intriguing new system: Antiquities

A massive new 12-player Trial: Kyne’s Aegis

New world events: Harrowstorms

New delves, public dungeons, and stand-alone quests

Updates and quality-of-life improvements including a rework of the Vampire Skill Line (free for all ESO players)

In the third quarter, the developers are planning to release another dungeon DLC pack, while the Greymoor Chapter will conclude in November with a DLC story zone. There's more, though, as Greymoor is also adding some new gameplay systems such as Antiquities (basically, archaeology). Lastly, Zenimax confirmed that Stadia will get Elder Scrolls Online 'in the coming months', including this new Chapter.

Explore Skyrim Above and Below In Greymoor, you can return to the snow-swept home of the Nords and explore the region of Western Skyrim. Currently in ESO, you adventure along Skyrim’s eastern zones of Eastmarch, Bleakrock, and the Rift, but in this new Chapter, you can explore the other side of the province, including the city of Solitude and the deepest depths of Blackreach, a subterranean world beneath! As you venture across this new zone, you’ll encounter the hardy Nords who call it home and discover a host of interesting side quests, delves, public dungeons, world bosses, a trial, and the new harrowstorm world events. Enough to keep any intrepid adventurer busy! A Gothic Tale As part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure, Greymoor’s main story continues the ominous narrative that begins in the Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack. In this latest Chapter, you must investigate the evil behind the supernatural storms that have swept across the region. While Greymoor’s main story is part of the year-long tale, you don’t need to have completed the Harrowstorm DLC to follow and enjoy the adventure. How you choose to experience Tamriel and the Dark Heart of Skyrim is up to you! Antiquities System The new Chapter also features the all-new antiquities system. This in-game activity allows you to uncover lost artifacts scattered across Tamriel. As an up-and-coming archaeologist, you can scry the location of ancient relics and excavate them via a series of new minigames. The relics you can uncover include unique collectibles such as furnishings and mementos, and they are not limited to the new zone, but instead see you travel to every corner of the continent. Tamriel’s hidden history is yours to discover!