Elden Ring Shipped 16.6 Million Units Globally as of June

Japanese website GameBiz reports today that Bandai Namco's financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, are up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis, mostly thanks to Elden Ring. The report also includes an update on Elden Ring sales, with shipments reaching 16.6 million units as of June. This means that FromSoftware's game shipped 3.2 million units in the last quarter, as May's report confirmed that 13.4 million units had been shipped then.

Needless to say, Elden Ring continues to be a huge success for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. While creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has already moved to his next project, many more game updates are expected, not to mention DLCs/expansions. Patch 1.06 dropped earlier this month, delivering multiplayer improvements and a load of balance changes.

Meanwhile, all sorts of mods have been released or will be released to improve the game in various ways: making it more challenging; adding seamless multiplayer co-op support; adding Virtual Reality support; introducing a Survival mode; adding a D&D-inspired class system; and much, much more.

Elden Ring is so beloved for a reason. Our reviewer Francesco De Meo gave it a perfect score, after all.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.