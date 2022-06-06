Elden Ring Survival Mode Mod Launches Today; Introduces Hunger and Thirst Mechanics and More

A new Elden Ring mod that promises to make the game even more challenging by introducing new mechanics will be released online later today.

This new mod, called Survival Mode, has been developed by well-known Souls series modder Grimrukh, will introduce hunger and thirst mechanics, new materials to craft and upgrade weapons, new cures for region-specific diseases, and more. The additions sound great on paper, and with the ability to customize the experience in different ways, all sorts of players will be able to enjoy the new mechanics without feeling overwhelmed by the increased challenge level.

Grimrukh also shared a teaser trailer showcasing the Elden Ring Survival Mode mod, which you can check out below.

Elden Ring: Survival Mode trailer! 👀 - Craft new food items to fight hunger and thirst

- Use new materials to craft and upgrade weapons

- Find cures for region-specific diseases

- Truly dark nights Releasing on Monday night, right after a premiere stream by @Lobosjrgaming 🙂 pic.twitter.com/yHfQULkGGR — Grimrukh (@grimrukh) June 2, 2022

Elden Ring was released back in February on PC and consoles, and it is not only one of From Software's best games to date but also one of the best open-world games ever made, as I highlighted in my review.

Elden Ring is not only the best action RPG developed by From Software but one of the best open-world titles ever made. A masterclass of game design, Elden Ring isn't just a game but an epic dark fantasy journey that no one will be able to forget for a very long time.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.