Menu
Company

Elden Ring Rings of Talent Mod Introduces Dungeons & Dragons Inspired Class System

Francesco De Meo
Jul 29, 2022

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online this week introduces a new class system inspired by Dungeons & Dragons.

The mod, called Rings of Talent, is an add-on for the Elden Ring Reforged Mod and it introduces this new class system via 11 custom talismans that attempt to fulfill certain archetypes. As these talismans each represent a different class with unique abilities and buffs, it is possible only to equip one of them at a time.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Resident Evil 4 HD Project V1.1 Packs Hundreds of Graphical Edits and More

This mod adds 11 completely new custom class-based Talismans to the game, which provide great buffs to their Archetype and also add gameplay gimmicks to elevate it above and beyond. They come with Custom Art and Lore snippets.
These rings can be picked up in a fresh game very early on next to the "Stranded Graveyard" Site of Grace, instead of the Finger Severer and Tarnished's Furled Finger (which have now been moved to the Chapel of Anticipation).
A player can only equip one of these Rings at a time.

The Elden Ring Rings of Talent mod and additional information on the new classes can be found on Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games released this year by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
Xbox Series S
USD 290
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order