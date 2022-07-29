Elden Ring Rings of Talent Mod Introduces Dungeons & Dragons Inspired Class System

A new Elden Ring mod that has been released online this week introduces a new class system inspired by Dungeons & Dragons.

The mod, called Rings of Talent, is an add-on for the Elden Ring Reforged Mod and it introduces this new class system via 11 custom talismans that attempt to fulfill certain archetypes. As these talismans each represent a different class with unique abilities and buffs, it is possible only to equip one of them at a time.

This mod adds 11 completely new custom class-based Talismans to the game, which provide great buffs to their Archetype and also add gameplay gimmicks to elevate it above and beyond. They come with Custom Art and Lore snippets.

These rings can be picked up in a fresh game very early on next to the "Stranded Graveyard" Site of Grace, instead of the Finger Severer and Tarnished's Furled Finger (which have now been moved to the Chapel of Anticipation).

A player can only equip one of these Rings at a time.

The Elden Ring Rings of Talent mod and additional information on the new classes can be found on Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games released this year by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.