EKWB has launched a limited edition of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition water block with the EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3080 D-RGB. The block features either a black or silver design.

The water block features two connection terminals and a 30 percent larger fin area compared to other Vector series. It offers unrivaled versatility. The new small form factor and unique PCB shape require a more complex design.

The new EKWB design features a much thicker copper base for better cooling and a new cooling engine design with a 30 percent increase in surface area over other Vector series blocks. The base is a 12mm thick piece of pure electrolytic copper with a nickel plating. The blocks are made purely with CNC-machining having no zero mass-production techniques involved.

The clear panel is CNC-machined out of a glass-like cast Acrylic material. The external enclosure is made out of a 20mm thick solid piece of aluminum that is later andonized in either a black or silver color. The external enclosure makes zero contact with the coolant. The high-quality EPDM O-rings allow for a watertight seal and brass standoffs are pre-installed for an easy installation. One terminal has two direct G1/4″ ports on the side, while the other one is more conventional, having four G1/4″ ports going through it. The new design has the ports directly attached to the cold plate.

The new EKWB cooling engine makes direct contact with GPU, VRAM, and the VRM. The block also cools MOSFETs and chokes to maximize cooling and minimize the chances of unwanted coil whine. It even has optimized flow paths to reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing within the block. The even flow distribution on the jet plate goes over the fin array which is populated by 31 micro fins with 0.6mm wide microchannels. The backplate is also another feature designed to increase the passive cooling with added ridges to increase surface area.





















The limited-edition EKWB Quantum Vector FE RTX 3080 D-RGB features the standard RGB seen on most of the RGB blocks. This solution is a great addition to your custom loop if you have a founders edition RTX 3080. The price of both the black and silver blocks is $279.99 (each) which is quite premium.