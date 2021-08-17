XFX Once Again Teases Its Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB Graphics Card With EKWB Custom Cooling Solution

XFX has posted a new teaser of its upcoming Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB graphics card which will make use of a custom water block from EKWB.

XFX's Custom EKWB Equipped Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB Graphics Card Teased Again

XFX's Regional Manager, Shannon Piel, had already teased the card a few weeks back but now we get to see a better view of the custom variant. The latest teaser confirms two details, naming, and design. This specific variant will be known as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZERO WB and will utilize the Navi 21 XTXH GPU, making this the first XFX GPU to do so. That's also why a water block and custom-loop cooling are required to keep the Big Navi 21 GPU tame.

The EK Water block used by XFX for its Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster ZEOR WB is custom designed for the manufacturer as showcased by the 'X' logo on the front shroud. The front shroud is made entirely of acrylic material and shows the GPU / VRM / memory block underneath it. The whole acrylic plate features RGB LEDs and there's a good chance that these LEDs would be addressable. We can see the EK and XFX logo on the plastic panel over the shroud. The custom model is a dual-slot card and seems to feature the standard 1 HDMI & 3 DP output display configuration.

Power requirements show us a triple 8-pin connector configuration which means we are looking at over 350W of power consumption at max boost clocks on this beast. A nice addition to the design is the RGB lit XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT logo on the sides. The PCB will also be a custom design with a nice factory OC.

As for launch and further information, XFX has stated that they would follow up on that soon. We can definitely expect the custom XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT ZERO WB cards to rock a hefty premium over the reference MSRP's. As always, expect more details on this graphics card in the coming days.