eFootball PES 2020 Lite Available Now for Free on PC, PS4 and XB1

Today, KONAMI announced and released a free-to-play version of eFootball PES 2020, available for download on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Check out the full feature set of this limited edition of the football game below.

PES 2019 Mobile to Be Reskinned As eFootball PES 2020 This October

eFootball PES 2020 LITE maintains the high-quality, authentic gameplay of the full game whilst expanding its audience to those who are yet to experience the latest game. eFootball PES 2020 LITE boasts all the full version’s gameplay improvements, such as Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta’s ‘Finesse Dribble’ technique, alongside the beautiful, industry-leading graphics that keep players immersed in the action.

eFootball PES 2020 LITE retains the biggest clubs and licences from eFootball PES 2020, including official PES Partner Clubs FC Barcelona, Manchester United, FC Bayern and Juventus – the latter being fully exclusive to PES.

Players will be able to participate in myClub and Matchday, as well as play real-time online matches against owners of the full version. Players will be able to enter time-limited competitive events and enjoy some of the very best high-intensity esports gameplay.

Local and Co-op matches will be available to eFootball PES 2020 LITE owners. Also, users can participate in football’s most accessible esports competition - eFootball.Open, an esports tournament open to all players, competing exclusively in 1v1 matches. As with eFootball PES 2020, players will utilise the Matchday mode to select one club during the registration period that they will use, and then compete during the tournament.

eFootball PES 2020 LITE is now available as a free download with optional in-game purchases, including the new Partner Club Squads, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC STEAM.

Product Overview

Offline

Modes:

Local Match

Co-op Match

Training Mode

Edit Mode (PS4 and PC STEAM ONLY)

Clubs*:

FC Barcelona

Manchester United

FC Bayern

Juventus

Arsenal

Palmeiras

Flamengo

São Paulo

Corinthians

Vasco da Gama

Boca Juniors

River Plate

Colo-Colo

*All clubs will be available for offline Training Mode.

Stadiums:

Allianz Arena (FC Bayern)

Allianz Parque (Palmeiras)

Neu Sonne Arena

Online

Modes:

myClub

Matchday

eFootball (requires registration via PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold for console users)

eFootball PRACTICE 1v1

eFootball PRACTICE CO-OP

Clubs/Stadiums: