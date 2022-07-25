Menu
Juventus FC Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with EA Sports

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 25, 2022
Juventus FC

Today, Juventus FC and EA Sports have issued a joint press release to announce the premiere Italian club's return to FIFA 23 (and the future EA Sports FC titles) thanks to an exclusive multi-year partnership. As you might recall, Juventus FC had signed on to appear on KONAMI's eFootball PES game series three years ago; now that that deal is expired, it's EA Sports' turn.

The partnership includes a fully authentic in-game integration that will feature Juventus’ stadium, the Allianz Stadium, along with the club’s logo and kits. Both partners are also excited to work across several lifestyle and cultural initiatives bringing new opportunities outside of football.

Additionally, former Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio will join as a FUT Hero, while current star Dušan Vlahović will also serve as an ambassador for EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, stated:

We’re excited to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus. This phenomenal club means so much to us and our fans and will enable EA SPORTS to continue to deliver the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond.

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer, added:

We are proud to return by EA SPORTS’ side. The partnership with EA SPORTS goes beyond the concept of traditional partnership, together in the shared project of looking into the future, talking to new generations, riding the wave of new trends, urban culture, and lifestyle. We chose EA SPORTS to go one step further because it is a partner sharing our vision and ambition. We are pleased to make this journey with a brand standing out for its originality, uniqueness, and innovation, as Juventus does.

Check out a celebratory Juventus return FIFA 23 gameplay trailer below. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 30 with cross-play enabled.

