PES 2020 Free Euro 2020 DLC To Release Next Month

PES 2020 is going to receive a free DLC later next month bringing new content to the game.

The new Euro 2020 DLC will add all 55 UEFA national teams to the game, complete with their latest kits and squad rosters. The DLC will be released on all formats on April 30th.

Additional content will also be coming to PES 2020 as the Euro 2020 tournament progresses.

The official UEFA EURO 2020™ match ball will be available at launch on April 30, with the Final match ball being added in late June

Special UEFA EURO 2020™ Featured Players will be accessible in myClub throughout the tournament

UEFA EURO 2020™ themed Matchdays, with users selecting a country to represent and compete for in online challenge events, will be held throughout the tournament

The official UEFA EURO 2020™ Team of the Tournament will also be released for use in myClub once the tournament has concluded

eFootball PES 2020 brings some new features to the game, such as dynamic dribbling skills, improved ball physics and more as well as a revamped Master League mode.

GAMEPLAY: New dynamic dribbling skills, new first touch techniques, and finely-tuned ball physics, all developed in close consultation with renowned midfielder Andrés Iniesta. MATCHDAY: Pick a side and join forces with newcomers and veterans alike in a grand struggle for dominance in this new online competitive mode. MASTER LEAGUE: A completely revamped ML experience awaits — featuring a new interactive dialogue system, an overhauled menu design, and a more realistic transfer market realized through improved data integration.

PES 2020 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The free Euro 2020 DLC will be released on April 30th on all consoles.