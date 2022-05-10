EA Promises to Kick 2023 Off with a Stuffed Quarter Featuring a Major IP, Remake, and More

Today Electronic Arts delivered the results for their full 2022 fiscal year (which ran from April 1, 2021 to March 32, 2022) and it was a good 12 months for the company. The company brought in $7.5 billion in revenue during the year, a record for the company, and is expecting to rake in even more this next fiscal year. Speaking of which, EA also revealed their lineup for FY 2023, and it’s generating some chatter. While much of the year is devoted to the company’s standard sports and racing titles, Q4 2023 (which runs from the beginning of January to the end of March 2023) features a whopping four titles that “have not yet been publicly disclosed,” including a major IP, partner title, remake, and sports title.

Obviously, speculation is already running wild, although it isn’t entirely clear what EA means when they say these titles have “not yet been publicly disclosed.” Are these games that haven’t been publicly announced at all yet? Or simply haven’t had gameplay shown? Or perhaps it just means these games don’t have a release date attached yet? It’s all a bit unclear!

Consider the mystery remake on the list. The Dead Space remake has already been confirmed for early 2023, and isn’t otherwise listed on EA’s calendar. So, it seems very likely Dead Space is the remake in question. If things that have been announced, but not fully shown, are on the table, the sports title could very well be Skate, which is said to be progressing well, or perhaps EA's promised College Football title.

As for what the “major IP” might be, well, that’s harder to pin down. Some has speculated it’s a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but there are some other unannounced titles in the works around EA. Motive has been working on something for the past couple years. EA also has an action-adventure game in the works at a new Seattle studio led by some of the folks who made Monolith Productions’ Middle-Earth games. Again, for now, it’s all just speculation.

What do you think? What is EA cooking up for their packed early 2023 lineup?