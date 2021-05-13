E3 2021 Online Portal and App Detailed, Will Include Virtual Booths, Forums, and More

Since the advent of COVID-19, a lot of gaming events have gone “virtual,” which in practice has usually meant “we’re doing a few livestreams.” To its credit, E3 2021 is going the extra step by offering a full online portal and app, which will feature virtual booths where people can find the latest info from certain publishers, forums, online lounges, and more. You can get more details on this year's show, below.

The E3 2021 online portal and app will be a key hub for the duration of the show, with virtual “booths,” hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums and more. The online portal, created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Revyrie, Inc., will be the destination for all things E3. Key features include: Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor.

Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees.

Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees.

Leaderboards – Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible.

Profile Creation - All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized.

E3 Live Broadcast - Featuring interactive overlays powered by Hovercast, including viewer polls, featured tweets, and more. The broadcast will be hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller and feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams and special guest appearances.

Sounds like an interesting setup, provided the website and app actually work. I also worry about security given past E3 lapses and the disaster the forums and lounges could end up being if there isn’t proper moderation. Let’s hope the E3 organizers at the ESA have done their due diligence and are prepared to do this thing right. E3 2021 will feature content from an array of major publishers, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros. Interactive, Koch Media, Capcom, Activision, Bandai Namco, Sega, and Gearbox.

KONAMI Won’t Be at E3 2021 Due to Timing, Is Working on a Number of Key Projects

E3 2021 will kick off on June 12 following a week of exclusive media access.