Dying Light 2’s Reasonable File Size Revealed, Crossplay and Microtransactions Likely In
Yesterday Techland restarted the hype machine for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, revealing a new 7-minute gameplay trailer and, most crucially, a December 2021 release date. That said, there were still a few outstanding questions following Techland’s presentation – thankfully, a few of them have been answered by Dying Light 2 retail listings and other sources.
A new page for Dying Light 2 has gone up on the Microsoft Store, and according to it, the game will be around 60 GB, which is pretty reasonable for a complex open-world game like this. Of course, the file size could change by the time the game launches, but this seems like a pretty good indication Dying Light 2 won’t be a massive 100-GB-plus monster.
The Microsoft listing contains a few other interesting tidbits, including confirmation that the game will feature ray tracing, as well as “Xbox cross-platform co-op,” which is something Techland has yet to confirm directly. A new rating for Dying Light 2 has also been posted to the ESRB website, which seems to indicate full crossplay between all platforms will be featured. In less exciting news, in-game purchases will also be a thing. Oh, and yes, just in case you wondering, Dying Light 2 will indeed be M-rated. The ESRB listing includes some rather cringey detail about some of the game’s more, uh…”mature” lines…
Players use makeshift swords, machetes, and pipes to hack and slash at enemies; damage often results in dismemberment and decapitation. Large blood-splatter effects occur as enemies are hit; large blood stains remain in the environment. The game contains some suggestive material in the dialogue (e.g., “Into bondage, are you...Too bad. This issue's centerfold is...painfully sexy”; “Strange because I thought I knew all the women here. And I mean inside out”; “...I get all the p*ssy”; “I was payin' your t*ts a compliment.”). In one sequence, a female character is seen leading a man into her bedroom before the scene fades to black. The words “f**k” and “c**t” are heard in the game.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on December 7.
